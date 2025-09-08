Celebrating 30 Years of 'Rangeela': A Timeless Journey

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar marked the 30th anniversary of her landmark film 'Rangeela' with an emotional post on social media. Labeling it a 'grand celebration of life', Matondkar shared a video of herself dancing to the film's beloved track 'Rangeela Re'.

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma and starring Aamir Khan, 'Rangeela' debuted on September 8, 1995. The film was a major success, becoming the fourth highest-grossing movie of the year in India, and is remembered fondly for its timeless soundtrack composed by A R Rahman.

Matondkar reflected on the film's enduring appeal, describing it as a journey of beauty and emotion, accentuated by the evergreen songs like 'Kya Kare' and 'Tanha Tanha'. She expressed gratitude towards her audience for their love, which has been instrumental in her career's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)