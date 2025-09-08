Farewell to Giorgio Armani: The Icon of Stylish Simplicity

The fashion world is mourning the passing of Giorgio Armani, an Italian icon who redefined elegance with his timeless designs. At 91, Armani's legacy as a visionary in the fashion industry is slated to be celebrated at a private funeral on Monday in Rivalta, near his birthplace, Piacenza.

In honor of Armani's contributions, his eponymous stores will temporarily close on Monday afternoon. "We will say goodbye to him as a family and then move forward as he would have wanted," said Armani's partner, Pantaleo Dell'Orco, as reported by Corriere della Sera.

Throughout his prolific five-decade career, Armani's creations left an indelible imprint on the fashion landscape, from haute couture to home furnishings. Even at the time of his passing, he was planning a prominent retrospective exhibition to mark his 50th anniversary in business during Milan Fashion Week.