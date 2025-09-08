Left Menu

Farewell to Giorgio Armani: The Icon of Stylish Simplicity

Giorgio Armani, the iconic Italian fashion designer, has passed away at 91. A private funeral is set for Monday, with stores closing in the afternoon as a mark of respect. Armani's legacy spans decades in fashion, leaving an indelible mark on the industry and countless admirers worldwide.

Updated: 08-09-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:19 IST
The fashion world is mourning the passing of Giorgio Armani, an Italian icon who redefined elegance with his timeless designs. At 91, Armani's legacy as a visionary in the fashion industry is slated to be celebrated at a private funeral on Monday in Rivalta, near his birthplace, Piacenza.

In honor of Armani's contributions, his eponymous stores will temporarily close on Monday afternoon. "We will say goodbye to him as a family and then move forward as he would have wanted," said Armani's partner, Pantaleo Dell'Orco, as reported by Corriere della Sera.

Throughout his prolific five-decade career, Armani's creations left an indelible imprint on the fashion landscape, from haute couture to home furnishings. Even at the time of his passing, he was planning a prominent retrospective exhibition to mark his 50th anniversary in business during Milan Fashion Week.

