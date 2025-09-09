Lachlan Murdoch Secures Family Empire Amid Succession Drama

Lachlan Murdoch will now helm the Murdoch family media empire following an agreement that concludes a family struggle over succession. The resolution, announced Monday, ensures a conservative lean in the family's media outlets, such as Fox News and The Wall Street Journal.

Rupert Murdoch's eldest children—James, Elisabeth, and Prudence—will receive about $1.1 billion each in proceeds from selling their shares in Fox and News Corp. The transaction, involving over 16.9 million shares of Fox Corp Class B voting stock and 14.2 million shares of News Corp Class B stock, was priced at a 4.5% discount.

A new trust will be established for Lachlan and Rupert's youngest children, Grace and Chloe. This trust, valued at $3.3 billion, will control significant shares in the media companies. The settlement circumvented a legal showdown regarding Murdoch's succession plans, maintaining a conservative leadership across the influential networks.