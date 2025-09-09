Left Menu

Lachlan Murdoch Secures Family Empire Amid Succession Drama

The Murdoch family reached a deal granting Lachlan Murdoch control of their media empire, resolving a high-profile succession dispute. Rupert Murdoch's older children, aside from Lachlan, agreed to sell their shares, receiving $1.1 billion each. A trust will benefit Lachlan and Rupert's younger children, securing the family's media influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 07:02 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 07:02 IST
Lachlan Murdoch Secures Family Empire Amid Succession Drama

Lachlan Murdoch will now helm the Murdoch family media empire following an agreement that concludes a family struggle over succession. The resolution, announced Monday, ensures a conservative lean in the family's media outlets, such as Fox News and The Wall Street Journal.

Rupert Murdoch's eldest children—James, Elisabeth, and Prudence—will receive about $1.1 billion each in proceeds from selling their shares in Fox and News Corp. The transaction, involving over 16.9 million shares of Fox Corp Class B voting stock and 14.2 million shares of News Corp Class B stock, was priced at a 4.5% discount.

A new trust will be established for Lachlan and Rupert's youngest children, Grace and Chloe. This trust, valued at $3.3 billion, will control significant shares in the media companies. The settlement circumvented a legal showdown regarding Murdoch's succession plans, maintaining a conservative leadership across the influential networks.

TRENDING

1
South Korea Mobilizes to Repatriate Workers After U.S. Raid

South Korea Mobilizes to Repatriate Workers After U.S. Raid

 Global
2
EU and US Ramp Up Sanctions Against Russia Amid Tensions

EU and US Ramp Up Sanctions Against Russia Amid Tensions

 Global
3
Yamuna Levels Recede After Record Highs, Relief Measures Underway in Delhi

Yamuna Levels Recede After Record Highs, Relief Measures Underway in Delhi

 India
4
Asia Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Rate Cut Speculations and Global Political Unrest

Asia Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Rate Cut Speculations and Global Political Unres...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025