YiFi Summit 2025: Empowering India's Youth for Global Economic Leadership

Mumbai recently hosted the YiFi Summit 2025, a significant platform driving India's role in the global economy through youthful enterprise. Hon'ble Minister of Tourism and Culture, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, highlighted India's potential, pointing out the significance of digital access and tourism in economic growth.

The summit, initiated in Kolkata and now a thriving national platform, focused on rural enterprise and financial aspirations, attracting India's youth who are spearheading inclusive progress. With the presence of 15 inspiring rural entrepreneurs, the event underscored the grassroots innovation driving Bharat's rise.

Speakers including Mr. Tarang Khurana and Mr. Rishi Kumar Bagla highlighted themes of entrepreneurship and financial independence, emphasizing that financial literacy and youth leadership are essential for economic empowerment. The YiFi Summit stood as a testament to the youth-driven impact on national ambition and innovation.