Left Menu

YiFi Summit 2025: Empowering India's Youth for Global Economic Leadership

The YiFi Summit 2025, hosted in Mumbai, highlighted India's role in global economic upliftment through youth-driven initiatives. Hon'ble Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized tourism and grassroots empowerment. The summit showcased entrepreneurial energy with a focus on rural enterprise and the importance of financial literacy for youth leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 10:48 IST
YiFi Summit 2025: Empowering India's Youth for Global Economic Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai recently hosted the YiFi Summit 2025, a significant platform driving India's role in the global economy through youthful enterprise. Hon'ble Minister of Tourism and Culture, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, highlighted India's potential, pointing out the significance of digital access and tourism in economic growth.

The summit, initiated in Kolkata and now a thriving national platform, focused on rural enterprise and financial aspirations, attracting India's youth who are spearheading inclusive progress. With the presence of 15 inspiring rural entrepreneurs, the event underscored the grassroots innovation driving Bharat's rise.

Speakers including Mr. Tarang Khurana and Mr. Rishi Kumar Bagla highlighted themes of entrepreneurship and financial independence, emphasizing that financial literacy and youth leadership are essential for economic empowerment. The YiFi Summit stood as a testament to the youth-driven impact on national ambition and innovation.

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Rise: Parties Boycott Vice Presidential Election

Political Tensions Rise: Parties Boycott Vice Presidential Election

 India
2
Tragic End in California: Haryana Man Shot After Confrontation

Tragic End in California: Haryana Man Shot After Confrontation

 India
3
Political Intrigue: Nation Awaits Jagdeep Dhankar's Voice Amid Vice Presidential Race

Political Intrigue: Nation Awaits Jagdeep Dhankar's Voice Amid Vice Presiden...

 India
4
PM Modi Votes For VP Elections; To Review Punjab And Himachal Flood Damage

PM Modi Votes For VP Elections; To Review Punjab And Himachal Flood Damage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025