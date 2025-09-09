Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival Postponed Amidst Social Media Ban Protests
The 4th Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival, originally scheduled for September 13-14, has been postponed due to violent protests against a social media ban in Kathmandu. The festival will now take place on February 14-15, 2026, to ensure respect and safety amidst the ongoing unrest.
The 4th Kathmandu Kalinga Literary Festival has been postponed by its organizers in light of the current unrest in the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu.
Protests erupted against a government-imposed ban on social media sites, resulting in the deaths of at least 19 individuals, with over 300 others injured.
Originally set for September 13-14, the festival will now be held on February 14-15, 2026. This decision reflects a commitment to respect and safety during the turbulent period.
