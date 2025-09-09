Left Menu

LeBron James: Bridging Cultures Through Basketball Diplomacy

LeBron James is using basketball to foster a connection between the U.S. and China. During his first visit to China since 2019, he emphasized sports as a bridge between cultures. His op-ed in Chinese state media precedes upcoming NBA games in Macao, part of the league's image restoration in China.

Amidst ongoing tensions, NBA star LeBron James turns to basketball diplomacy to build bridges between the U.S. and China.

During his recent trip to China, the globally renowned athlete penned a rare op-ed for Chinese state media. In this piece, James highlighted basketball's potential as a cultural connector, a message aimed at reviving relations following a 2019 controversy involving NBA official Daryl Morey. The op-ed appeared in the People's Daily newspaper and was notably recognized by the South China Morning Post for spotlighting a foreign sports star in the media typically reserved for domestic narratives.

James's visit aligns with the NBA's strategic efforts to rekindle its image in China, including pre-season games in Macao featuring the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets. His presence in China comes amidst renewed shows of U.S.-China solidarity in sports, reflecting the painstaking process of mending fractured diplomatic landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

