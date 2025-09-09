Historical Bonds: The Legacy of the Flying Tigers

An exhibition at the Liuzhou Military Museum in China commemorates the Flying Tigers, a group of U.S. volunteer pilots who supported Chinese forces during World War II. The event attracted relatives and researchers who shared personal stories and artifacts.

Clifford Ray Long Junior, son of a veteran pilot, recounted his father's perilous missions, including surviving an attack by 13 Japanese fighters. Virginia Lynn Krippner, niece of pilot Howard Lincoln Krippner, donated a symbolic vase to promote understanding and friendship.

Sino-American legacy advocates emphasized the importance of cooperation and announced initiatives to educate future generations. The exhibition, open to the public, celebrates a shared history with over 1,000 artifacts from both the U.S. and China.

