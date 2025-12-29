Amit Shah rolls out surveillance system, comprising 2,000 CCTVs, for Guwahati; inaugurates exhibition on new criminal laws.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Amit Shah rolls out surveillance system, comprising 2,000 CCTVs, for Guwahati; inaugurates exhibition on new criminal laws.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Spectacle Over Substance: Kyrgios Defeats Sabalenka in Exhibition
Kyrgios' Controversial Win in 'Battle of the Sexes' Exhibition
MCD plans more C&D dumping sites with CCTV coverage, mist spraying system
Delhi's Transport Hubs Upgrade Security with Advanced CCTV Surveillance
'Modi 3.0' Exhibition Unveiled: Celebrating India's Artistic Renaissance in London