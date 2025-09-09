Left Menu

Chai with Ilachi: Bridging Bollywood and Entrepreneurship

Chai with Ilachi, hosted by Ilachi Nagada, is an influential Bollywood podcast blending celebrity interviews with entrepreneurial stories. Evolving from a bold experiment to Chai with Ilachi 2.0, it broadens its scope to include innovators shaping India's future, offering a unique blend of authenticity, entertainment, and inspiration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:00 IST
Chai with Ilachi: Bridging Bollywood and Entrepreneurship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the bustling digital landscape, 'Chai with Ilachi' has established itself as one of India's most distinct cultural voices. Hosted by entertainment strategist Ilachi Nagada, this Bollywood podcast combines glamour with entrepreneurship, offering more than just surface-level stories.

From its inception, 'Chai with Ilachi' has captured audience interest with its genuine approach, transforming into a platform where celebrities open up, entrepreneurs share their journeys, and young listeners find relatable narratives. The show's essence, described by Ilachi as akin to 'sitting down with a friend over chai,' is in its unscripted authenticity.

Expanding beyond Bollywood, 'Chai with Ilachi 2.0' delves into wider realms by featuring entrepreneurs and innovators shaping India's future. As it continues to grow, the podcast stands out not just for its digital presence but for building a cultural archive that serves as a testament to meaningful conversations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Broad political platform needed to oust BJP from power: CPI(M)''s M A Baby

Broad political platform needed to oust BJP from power: CPI(M)''s M A Baby

 India
2
Delhi's Culinary Champions: Transforming School Meals

Delhi's Culinary Champions: Transforming School Meals

 India
3
Dharmendra Pradhan's UAE Visit: Enhancing Education Ties

Dharmendra Pradhan's UAE Visit: Enhancing Education Ties

 India
4
Tumultuous Politician's Resignation: K.P. Sharma Oli's Roller-Coaster Legacy in Nepal

Tumultuous Politician's Resignation: K.P. Sharma Oli's Roller-Coaster Legacy...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025