Delhi Comic Con 2023: A Pop Culture Extravaganza Returns

Delhi Comic Con 2023 is set to bring three exciting days of cosplay, comics, and gaming to the city from December 5-7, featuring notable creators, artists, and fan experiences. The event will be held at NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla, with a vibrant atmosphere celebrating fan culture.

Updated: 09-09-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:23 IST
Comic Con India (Image source: Instagram @comicconindia). Image Credit: ANI
This December, Delhiites are in for a treat as the special edition of Comic Con makes a grand return to the city. From December 5 to 7, the annual pop culture festival will unfold three exhilarating days filled with cosplay, comics, gaming, and engaging fan experiences at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla.

Comic Con India has previously hosted an array of celebrated creators and guests, such as bestselling Marvel author Ryan North, Eisner Award-winning artist Jason Loo, Archie Comics' Dan Parent, and V for Vendetta's co-creator David Lloyd. Notable Japanese voice actors like Kappei Yamaguchi and Natsuki Hanae, among others, have also graced the event.

In a press note, Comic Con India CEO Shefali Johnson shared her excitement about the Delhi Comic Con's return. She highlighted the fans' dedication, the artists' passion, and the community spirit that make the event special. "For me, the most special part is watching someone's eyes light up when they find a story or character that feels like home," she expressed warmly. The countdown to this pop culture celebration has commenced, promising an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

