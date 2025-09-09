Left Menu

DUSU Election Fever: A Festive Preview of Student Politics

The Delhi University Students' Union elections have turned North Campus into a lively scene with students painting their own campaign materials. Despite bans on printed materials, campaigning permeates classrooms, social media, and streets. Strict measures are in place to prevent defacement, a key issue from previous years.

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections are transforming the North Campus into a vibrant, carnival-like hub as students engage in creative campaigning. This year, restrictions on printed materials have led them to craft their own flyers, posters, and flags.

Campaigning is thriving despite the limitations, with students actively painting party insignias and engaging peers across classrooms and social media. This festive atmosphere is complemented by ongoing political dialogues at campus hotspots, reflecting a strong surge of student involvement.

Efforts to control defacement are intensified following past court actions. Upcoming elections scheduled for September 18-19 are set with heightened guidelines, ensuring activities align with reformative goals, adhering to the Lyngdoh Committee's recommendations.

