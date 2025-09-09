Left Menu

Lady Gaga Expands 'Mayhem Ball' Tour After MTV VMA Triumphs

Lady Gaga announces an extended North American leg for her 'Mayhem Ball' tour following her MTV Video Music Awards success. The tour is set to start on Valentine's Day 2026, despite challenges like a postponed Miami show due to vocal strain. Rescheduling is underway for her disappointed fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:48 IST
Lady Gaga (Photo/instagram@ladygaga). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In the wake of her triumphs at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025, Lady Gaga has delighted fans by announcing an additional North American leg of her acclaimed 'Mayhem Ball' tour. According to industry publication Variety, the new dates are set to commence on February 14, 2026, coinciding with Valentine's Day.

The tour will feature two-night performances at venues such as the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, and will revisit major locations like New York's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Forum. Despite this exciting news, Lady Gaga recently faced a setback when she had to postpone a Miami concert due to vocal strain, a decision backed by medical advice.

On social media, Lady Gaga expressed her regret and commitment to rescheduling the Miami show. She emphasized the importance of protecting her voice, citing the risks of permanent damage from performing under strain. The 'Mayhem Ball' tour, produced by Gaga and Michael Polansky, showcases creative collaborations with talents like director Ben Dalgleish and choreographer Goebel, among others. (ANI)

