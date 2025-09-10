BEYOND Developments: Transforming the DP World Asia Cup 2025

Left Menu

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced BEYOND Developments as a Global Sponsor for the DP World Asia Cup 2025. This expanded tournament will feature eight nations and will be hosted in the UAE. BEYOND sees this sponsorship as an opportunity to align with cricket's values and support cultural connections.

  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has officially announced BEYOND Developments as one of the Global Sponsors for the upcoming DP World Asia Cup 2025, a major sporting event hosted in the United Arab Emirates. This year's tournament will feature eight nations, showcasing a mix of powerhouse teams and emerging talents.

Adil Taqi, Chief Executive Officer of BEYOND Developments, highlighted the cultural significance of the Asia Cup, viewing it as a platform that aligns with their brand values. BEYOND aims to mirror the passion and teamwork intrinsic to cricket through creating inspiring and connected living spaces.

BEYOND, a part of the OMNIYAT GROUP, plans to redefine Dubai's luxury real estate market, focusing on innovation and broader accessibility. The DP World Asia Cup 2025 will broadcast to millions globally, further cementing the UAE's standing as a vital hub for international sports and culture.

