Telangana CM Pushes for 'Gandhi Sarovar Project'

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to request the transfer of 98.20 acres of defence land for the 'Gandhi Sarovar Project'. The project aims to create a 'Gandhi Circle of Unity' and promote the values of national integration and Mahatma Gandhi's ideals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-09-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:03 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, seeking the transfer of 98.20 acres of defence lands in Hyderabad for the state government's ambitious 'Gandhi Sarovar Project'.

Aimed at fostering national integration, the project includes plans to set up a 'Gandhi Circle of Unity' at the confluence of the Musi and Esa rivers, portraying the timeless ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, according to an official release.

In meetings in the National Capital, Reddy also met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, pushing for a special corporation for educational funding and requesting a 12-lane greenfield road to enhance connectivity from Hyderabad to Machilipatnam port.

(With inputs from agencies.)

