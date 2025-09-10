Left Menu

Kajol's Cinematic Odyssey: A Journey of Highs and Lows

Kajol reflects on her illustrious career, owning every film she has worked on, whether a success or a flop. She celebrates learning from both and values her audience's love. Her recent work in 'The Trial' showcases her return to familiar characters, offering a fresh perspective in a new season.

In a recent interview, Kajol opens up about her illustrious cinematic journey, emphasizing that she owns every movie she's been part of, regardless of its success or failure. With notable hits like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' to less remembered films such as 'Gundaraj' and 'Hulchul', she has learned valuable lessons from each project.

The Bollywood actress expressed gratitude for her three-decade career, sharing that everything she has done has been in front of the camera, including personal milestones. She's excited about her current project, 'The Trial', where she reprises the role of Noyonika, offering viewers old charm with the novelty of a continuing storyline.

Kajol acknowledges the growth of her character in the new season of 'The Trial'. As the show returns, her character finds solace in newfound confidence and career stability. Kajol describes the experience of revisiting a character as akin to reading the second chapter of a book, where both the character and the performer have evolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

