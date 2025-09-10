Left Menu

Anuparna Roy's Bold Advocacy for Peace Ruffles Feathers

Anuparna Roy, winner of the best director award at the Venice International Film Festival, faced online backlash for advocating peace for Palestinian children during her acceptance speech. Her family has voiced their support, asserting that Roy spoke from the heart about universal peace for all children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:40 IST
Anuparna Roy's Bold Advocacy for Peace Ruffles Feathers
  • Country:
  • India

Award-winning filmmaker Anuparna Roy recently found herself in the midst of a social media uproar following her comments advocating peace for Palestinian children. Her remarks came during her acceptance speech at the Venice International Film Festival, where she secured the best director award for her film 'Songs of Forgotten Trees.'

Despite backlash, Roy's family defended her, emphasizing that her call for peace was universal, highlighting that every child, regardless of nationality or religion, deserved peace and freedom. Roy's mother, speaking from their home in West Bengal, stressed that her daughter spoke from the heart, advocating for children worldwide.

The controversy stems from a perceived misinterpretation of Roy's intent, as some critics overlooked her broader message of peace for all children. Despite the negative attention, her family remains proud of her achievement and her courage in standing up for what she believes is right.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering New Leaders: APPSCCE 2024 Achievers Celebrate Triumph

Empowering New Leaders: APPSCCE 2024 Achievers Celebrate Triumph

 India
2
Gaza's Young Survivors: Healing Amidst Ruins

Gaza's Young Survivors: Healing Amidst Ruins

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as Davis Cup Set Against Backdrop of Poland Drone Incident

Tensions Rise as Davis Cup Set Against Backdrop of Poland Drone Incident

 United Kingdom
4
Turmoil in Nepal Leaves Pilgrims Stranded Amid Safety Concerns

Turmoil in Nepal Leaves Pilgrims Stranded Amid Safety Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025