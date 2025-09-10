Anuparna Roy's Bold Advocacy for Peace Ruffles Feathers

Award-winning filmmaker Anuparna Roy recently found herself in the midst of a social media uproar following her comments advocating peace for Palestinian children. Her remarks came during her acceptance speech at the Venice International Film Festival, where she secured the best director award for her film 'Songs of Forgotten Trees.'

Despite backlash, Roy's family defended her, emphasizing that her call for peace was universal, highlighting that every child, regardless of nationality or religion, deserved peace and freedom. Roy's mother, speaking from their home in West Bengal, stressed that her daughter spoke from the heart, advocating for children worldwide.

The controversy stems from a perceived misinterpretation of Roy's intent, as some critics overlooked her broader message of peace for all children. Despite the negative attention, her family remains proud of her achievement and her courage in standing up for what she believes is right.

(With inputs from agencies.)