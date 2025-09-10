Diljit Dosanjh's Aura Tour 2025: A Harmonious Fusion of Music and Culture in Hong Kong

India's acclaimed Punjabi pop star, Diljit Dosanjh, is set to electrify Hong Kong with his Aura Tour 2025 on September 28. The event, taking place at the iconic AXA Wonderland, provides an ideal escape for Indian fans, with convenient flight options and visa-free entry for up to 14 days.

Beyond Dosanjh's highly anticipated performance, Hong Kong offers a host of attractions perfect for visitors. From the Hong Kong Summer Viva to celebrations at Disneyland and Ocean Park, the vibrant city caters to diverse interests, making it an attractive destination for cultural and adventurous experiences.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board supports this initiative, aiming to promote the city as a top global destination. With a colorful events calendar and abundant amenities, Hong Kong is poised to offer an unforgettable weekend for concertgoers, highlighting its status as a world-class travel hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)