Prime Video's New Talk Show: Two Much Sass with Kajol & Twinkle

Prime Video has announced the premiere of its new unscripted series, 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle', slated for release on September 25. The series, featuring celebrated co-hosts Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, will air on Thursdays and aims to deliver humor, candid revelations, and spontaneity as they welcome some of Indian cinema's biggest stars.

Produced by Banijay Asia, the show combines Kajol's infectious energy with Khanna's trademark sass for conversations that promise to go beyond ordinary celebrity chatter. The show is distinguished by its star-studded guest lineup and fresh, engaging dialogues, anchored by its remarkable hosts whose humor and candor ensure immersive viewing.

Nikhil Madhok of Prime Video highlights the unique format that emphasizes genuine conversation. Meanwhile, Mrinalini Jain of Banijay Asia praises the co-hosts for showcasing their distinct voices through unfiltered and honest interactions, marking the series as a refreshing addition to celebrity talk shows.