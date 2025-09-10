Left Menu

Rapper Vedan's Legal Battle Unfolds Amidst Allegations

Rapper Hirandas Murali, known as Vedan, was arrested in connection with a rape case but was later released after securing anticipatory bail from Kerala High Court. Accused by a lady doctor, the case involves allegations of sexual harassment and a promised marriage. Vedan intends to continue performing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the police arrested Rapper Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan, concerning a rape case. Following an extensive interrogation, Thrikkakara police officially recorded his arrest.

Despite his arrest, Vedan was released later that day, as the Kerala High Court had previously granted him anticipatory bail. The police required his appearance for investigation across two consecutive days, Tuesday and Wednesday, with questioning commencing on Tuesday.

Outside the police station, Vedan expressed his inability to discuss case details due to its judicial status, yet affirmed his confidence and future commitment to performing. The court had granted bail on August 27 following allegations by a lady doctor of broken marriage promises and repeated harassment.

