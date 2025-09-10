Rapper Vedan's Legal Battle Unfolds Amidst Allegations

On Wednesday, the police arrested Rapper Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan, concerning a rape case. Following an extensive interrogation, Thrikkakara police officially recorded his arrest.

Despite his arrest, Vedan was released later that day, as the Kerala High Court had previously granted him anticipatory bail. The police required his appearance for investigation across two consecutive days, Tuesday and Wednesday, with questioning commencing on Tuesday.

Outside the police station, Vedan expressed his inability to discuss case details due to its judicial status, yet affirmed his confidence and future commitment to performing. The court had granted bail on August 27 following allegations by a lady doctor of broken marriage promises and repeated harassment.