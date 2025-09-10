Watford Honors Elton John with Special Tribute Kit

In a tribute to the legendary pop icon Elton John, Watford Football Club is set to wear a specially designed kit for Saturday's Championship game against Blackburn Rovers. The kit pays homage to John's remarkable contribution to the club as his 50th anniversary as chairman approaches.

Drawing from his iconic Diamonds album artwork, the blue kit features a unique star design. Lyrics from his 1970 hit 'Your Song' are embossed on the reverse, adding a personal touch from the Honorary Life President of the club north of London.

Moreover, the kit showcases the Happy Hornet badge, reflecting the club's logo during John's leadership starting in 1976. Under his guidance, Watford ascended from the fourth division to a remarkable runners-up position in 1983 and reached the FA Cup final in 1984.

