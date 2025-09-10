Left Menu

Watford Honors Elton John with Special Tribute Kit

Watford Football Club will don a unique Elton John-inspired kit for their upcoming match against Blackburn Rovers to celebrate the pop icon's 50th anniversary as chairman. The blue kit draws inspiration from John's Diamonds album, with special touches including song lyrics and a retro club badge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:41 IST
  • United Kingdom

In a tribute to the legendary pop icon Elton John, Watford Football Club is set to wear a specially designed kit for Saturday's Championship game against Blackburn Rovers. The kit pays homage to John's remarkable contribution to the club as his 50th anniversary as chairman approaches.

Drawing from his iconic Diamonds album artwork, the blue kit features a unique star design. Lyrics from his 1970 hit 'Your Song' are embossed on the reverse, adding a personal touch from the Honorary Life President of the club north of London.

Moreover, the kit showcases the Happy Hornet badge, reflecting the club's logo during John's leadership starting in 1976. Under his guidance, Watford ascended from the fourth division to a remarkable runners-up position in 1983 and reached the FA Cup final in 1984.

