Prince Harry and King Charles III: A Royal Reunion at Clarence House

In a significant development in the British royal family, Prince Harry arrived at Clarence House on Wednesday to engage in a long-awaited meeting with King Charles III. This face-to-face encounter marks their first in over a year, as confirmed by British media sources.

Relations between the Duke of Sussex and his father have been strained since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, made the decision to step away from royal duties in 2020 and relocate to California. The couple has since publicly shared grievances regarding the monarchy, fueling speculation on the future of Harry's relationship with his family.

Harry's arrival in the U.K. is part of a series of engagements with charities he supports, creating anticipation around this royal meeting. The last known meeting between Harry and Charles occurred in February 2024, when the prince quickly traveled to London upon learning of his father's cancer diagnosis, allowing a brief reunion before King Charles returned to his Sandringham estate to recover.