Left Menu

Governor Kambhampati's Outreach to Odisha's Tribal Communities

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati visited the Bonda tribal hamlet in Malkangiri, interacting with residents and urging enhanced support for vulnerable tribal groups. He stressed financial aid through bank loans to bridge financial gaps for these communities, while also addressing health and educational concerns during the visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malkangiri | Updated: 11-09-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 09:03 IST
Governor Kambhampati's Outreach to Odisha's Tribal Communities
Hari Babu Kambhampati
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati made an insightful visit to a Bonda tribal hamlet in Malkangiri district, aiming to strengthen support for particularly vulnerable tribal groups. He urged district administrators to enhance assistance for these communities in accessing government schemes and financial aid.

During his visit, the governor engaged with scheme beneficiaries at Bandaghati village in Khairaput block, emphasizing the need for financial guidance. He suggested interventions beyond subsidies, such as bank loans, to promote economic activities like dairy farming and goat rearing.

The visit also highlighted health and education concerns as Kambhampati addressed issues of anaemia and vision problems among schoolgirls, offering training and resources for early detection. His interaction reflected a commitment to uplifting tribal communities through comprehensive government programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delayed Departure: Air India's Six-Hour Passenger Ordeal

Delayed Departure: Air India's Six-Hour Passenger Ordeal

 India
2
Crackdown on Hazardous Constructions in Maharashtra's Palghar District

Crackdown on Hazardous Constructions in Maharashtra's Palghar District

 India
3
Tragic Assassination: Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot During Utah University Speech

Tragic Assassination: Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot During...

 Global
4
Christian Eriksen's New Chapter at Wolfsburg: A Bundesliga Debut

Christian Eriksen's New Chapter at Wolfsburg: A Bundesliga Debut

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025