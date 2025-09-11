Governor Kambhampati's Outreach to Odisha's Tribal Communities

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati made an insightful visit to a Bonda tribal hamlet in Malkangiri district, aiming to strengthen support for particularly vulnerable tribal groups. He urged district administrators to enhance assistance for these communities in accessing government schemes and financial aid.

During his visit, the governor engaged with scheme beneficiaries at Bandaghati village in Khairaput block, emphasizing the need for financial guidance. He suggested interventions beyond subsidies, such as bank loans, to promote economic activities like dairy farming and goat rearing.

The visit also highlighted health and education concerns as Kambhampati addressed issues of anaemia and vision problems among schoolgirls, offering training and resources for early detection. His interaction reflected a commitment to uplifting tribal communities through comprehensive government programs.

