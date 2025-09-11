Netflix Unveils Plans for Uncle Fester Spin-off in Expanding 'Wednesday' Universe

Netflix is set to delve deeper into the 'Wednesday' universe by giving Uncle Fester his own spin-off. Fred Armisen, known for playing the quirky Uncle Fester, revealed this news on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', much to the delight of fans eager for more Addams family adventures.

The plans for the Uncle Fester spin-off initially surfaced in December 2023, as Deadline reported at the time. Armisen expressed his excitement about the project, emphasizing the enjoyment of embodying such a cherished character and the vibrant energy Edward brings to the storyline.

Meanwhile, Season 2 Part 2 of 'Wednesday' premiered to a strong reception, garnering 28.2 million views within just five days. The series continues to dominate Netflix's English TV top 10 chart as fans anticipate the Addams family's upcoming adventures in potential new settings.