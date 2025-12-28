Violence Erupts in Chhattisgarh Over Controversial Coal Mining Project
Protests against a coal mining project in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district turned violent as demonstrators clashed with police, resulting in injuries and damage to property. The unrest stemmed from villagers opposing what they claim was a flawed public hearing process amid accusations of government forcefulness.
In Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, protests against a coal mining project spiraled into violence, leaving several policemen injured and vehicles destroyed. Demonstrators opposing the project clashed with security personnel, amid claims of government heavy-handedness and a faulty public consultation process.
According to officials, the conflict began when protestors, numbering around 1,000, broke police barricades and attacked law enforcement with stones. The violence spread as the crowd targeted the coal handling plant of Jindal Power Limited, setting fire to a conveyor belt and vandalizing property.
Tensions have simmered since a public hearing for the coal project, which villagers claim was improperly conducted. Authorities, including the Raigarh Collector and local police, continue efforts to restore order and dialogue with the protesters, who demand the project's cancellation.
