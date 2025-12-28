Seismic Tremors Shake Northern Peru
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck near northern Peru's coast, per the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The earthquake's depth was reported as 10 km.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 08:35 IST
A significant earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale hit near the coast of northern Peru on Saturday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
The tremor's epicenter was located at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), as reported by GFZ.
Authorities are currently assessing the impact of the quake on the local population and infrastructure in the affected areas.
