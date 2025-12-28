Left Menu

Seismic Tremors Shake Northern Peru

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck near northern Peru's coast, per the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The earthquake's depth was reported as 10 km.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 08:35 IST
Seismic Tremors Shake Northern Peru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale hit near the coast of northern Peru on Saturday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The tremor's epicenter was located at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), as reported by GFZ.

Authorities are currently assessing the impact of the quake on the local population and infrastructure in the affected areas.

TRENDING

1
Winning Hearts: Firm-Generated Content Boosts Brand Engagement

Winning Hearts: Firm-Generated Content Boosts Brand Engagement

 India
2
Balen Shah: A New Face in Nepal's Political Landscape

Balen Shah: A New Face in Nepal's Political Landscape

 Nepal
3
Political Clash Over Office Space in Thiruvananthapuram

Political Clash Over Office Space in Thiruvananthapuram

 India
4
GMR Group Qualifies for $800 Million Saudi Airport Project

GMR Group Qualifies for $800 Million Saudi Airport Project

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Care Work Still Pays Less: How Gendered Jobs and Undervalued Skills Shape Wages

Planning for Survival: Protecting Public Health at Mass Gatherings in a Changing Climate

Why Labour Shortages Are Becoming Structural in the Age of AI and Decarbonisation

Why Africa’s Intermediary Cities Hold the Key to Climate-Smart Urban Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025