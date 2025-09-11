Left Menu

IILM University Introduces Adidas Running Club to Foster Fitness and Growth

IILM University Gurugram has partnered with Adidas Runners Delhi to launch the Adidas Running Club on campus, focusing on fitness, wellness, and personal growth. The initiative includes events, guidance from marathoners, and workshops, aiming to cultivate health, resilience, and community among students and faculty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

IILM University Gurugram has stepped up its commitment to student well-being by launching the Adidas Running Club in partnership with Adidas Runners Delhi. Announced this week, the collaboration is designed to promote fitness, wellness, and personal growth among students, faculty, and community members.

The club's introduction was highlighted by the Adidas 5K Challenge event on August 30, 2025, which saw spirited participation from the university's community. Moving forward, the partnership will provide guided running sessions led by experienced marathoners and coaches, aimed at improving techniques and fostering a strong, inclusive culture of fitness.

In addition to running, the initiative will incorporate workshops, webinars, and panel discussions, focusing on women's empowerment and broader community involvement. Select students will serve as Campus Ambassadors, driving the initiative's reach and impact both within and beyond the university.

(With inputs from agencies.)

