Delhi High Court Shields Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Personality Rights

The Delhi High Court has barred unauthorized use of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name and likeness for commercial purposes. The court emphasized the protection of personality rights to prevent unauthorized exploitation and uphold dignity. The order includes AI-generated content and restricts several online platforms from using her identity without consent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi High Court has issued a significant ruling protecting the personality rights of Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. This order prohibits online platforms from exploiting her name and image without her explicit consent for commercial gain.

The court highlighted the adverse consequences unauthorized use could have on a public figure's dignity and financial standing. It emphasized the need to safeguard individuals from such exploitation, ensuring their right to live with dignity remains intact.

Particularly noting the misuse through AI technologies, the court imposed restrictions on several websites and platforms. Additionally, it required Google and government bodies to disable and remove offending URLs, emphasizing strong legal measures to protect celebrity identity in the digital realm.

