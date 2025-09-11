Left Menu

Sydney Sweeney's Transformative Role as Boxing Icon Christy Martin Captivates Audiences

The trailer for 'Christy', starring Sydney Sweeney as boxing legend Christy Martin, has been released. The film, set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, chronicles Martin’s journey as the first female inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Sweeney's physical transformation for the role has garnered significant attention.

'Christy' (Image source: Instagram/ @sydney_sweeney). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The much-anticipated trailer for 'Christy' has been revealed, showcasing Sydney Sweeney in the role of celebrated boxer Christy Martin, the first woman inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, as reported by Variety. Directed by David Michod and co-written with Mirrah Foulkes, the film features a star-studded cast including Katy O'Brian, Merritt Wever, Ben Foster, and others.

Debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival, the film not only highlights a pivotal sports story but also spotlights Sweeney's remarkable physical transformation for the role. Sweeney shared with Variety her intense training regimen, which included gaining 30 pounds through a carefully planned diet and rigorous physical training.

Sydney Sweeney explained, "I had a nutritionist work with me as well as a weight trainer and a boxing trainer," emphasizing the challenges of maintaining her energy levels due to the physical demands of the role. Film critic Owen Gleiberman lauded Sweeney's performance as "a true-note, game-changing knockout," highlighting her captivating ring presence and energy.

With a release date set for November 7, the film is produced by a team including Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Justin Lothrop, and Teddy Schwarzman, among others. 'Christy' not only chronicles Martin's groundbreaking career by the late 1980s but also her profound impact on women's boxing, marking her as a trailblazing figure in the sport's history.

