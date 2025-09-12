Final Farewell: Charlie Kirk's Honorable Return to Arizona
Charlie Kirk's remains were flown back to Arizona on Air Force Two, accompanied by Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha. Kirk, a conservative activist and CEO of Turning Point USA, was assassinated in Utah. The Vice President recounted their friendship, forged years ago on a TV show appearance.
Charlie Kirk's casket made a solemn return to his native Arizona via Air Force Two on Thursday, signifying a poignant tribute from Vice President JD Vance to the late conservative activist.
Accompanying the casket, Vance's wife, Usha, and Kirk's widow, Erika, emerged from the aircraft, both donned in black attire, underscoring the gravity of the occasion.
Kirk, who was tragically assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University, had formed a notable friendship with Vance, rooted in a televised interaction. As Kirk's casket was transferred aboard, Vance reflected on their bond and Kirk's pivotal role in advocating for his political ascent.
