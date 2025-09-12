Bihar's Temples: Guardians of Culture and Tradition

The Bihar State Board of Religious Trusts (BSBRT) has directed all registered temples and mutts in the state to allocate space for 'akharas' to practice physical culture, while promoting 'Satyanarayan Katha' and 'Bhagwati Puja', according to officials.

Ranbir Nandan, president of the BSBRT, noted that these religious rituals held monthly would bring happiness, prosperity, and mitigate negative energies. The board oversees Hindu religious trusts in Bihar, mandates temples to submit asset details, and ensures their adherence to regulations.

To further integrate these practices, future temple registrations will require provisions for 'akharas'. The initiative also involves spreading the message of Sanatan Dharma and organizing additional cultural events and health camps.

(With inputs from agencies.)