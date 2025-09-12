Left Menu

Bihar's Temples: Guardians of Culture and Tradition

The Bihar State Board of Religious Trusts (BSBRT) is urging registered temples and mutts to provide space for 'akharas' and promote 'Satyanarayan Katha' and 'Bhagwati Puja'. This initiative aims to encourage cultural and traditional practices, bring prosperity, and reduce negative energy among devotees across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 12-09-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 10:13 IST
Bihar's Temples: Guardians of Culture and Tradition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar State Board of Religious Trusts (BSBRT) has directed all registered temples and mutts in the state to allocate space for 'akharas' to practice physical culture, while promoting 'Satyanarayan Katha' and 'Bhagwati Puja', according to officials.

Ranbir Nandan, president of the BSBRT, noted that these religious rituals held monthly would bring happiness, prosperity, and mitigate negative energies. The board oversees Hindu religious trusts in Bihar, mandates temples to submit asset details, and ensures their adherence to regulations.

To further integrate these practices, future temple registrations will require provisions for 'akharas'. The initiative also involves spreading the message of Sanatan Dharma and organizing additional cultural events and health camps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-EU FTA Talks: A Path to New Opportunities

India-EU FTA Talks: A Path to New Opportunities

 India
2
CP Radhakrishnan Inaugurated as India's 15th Vice President

CP Radhakrishnan Inaugurated as India's 15th Vice President

 India
3
Gen Z Protests Prompt Nepal Political Leaders to Reconsider Leadership Amid Crisis

Gen Z Protests Prompt Nepal Political Leaders to Reconsider Leadership Amid ...

 Kathmandu
4
Radhakrishnan's Rise: From RSS to India's Vice Presidency

Radhakrishnan's Rise: From RSS to India's Vice Presidency

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025