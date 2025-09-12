Dramatic Rescue: Telugu Tourists Evacuated Amid Nepal Unrest
More than 150 Telugu people stranded in Nepal were rescued and returned to Andhra Pradesh, grateful for the state government's intervention. During the unrest, hotels were allegedly set on fire, adding to their ordeal. Many evacuees recounted their experiences, calling the situation a nightmare, and while government efforts were acknowledged, some criticised the lack of accountability.
- Country:
- India
In a swift and dramatic rescue operation, more than 150 Telugu people stranded in Nepal due to political unrest were brought back safely to Andhra Pradesh. The state government and the ruling TDP arranged for their evacuation amid accounts of adversity, including hotels allegedly set on fire.
Returning evacuees described scenes of chaos in Nepal, with stone-pelting and burning buildings making their ordeal worse than a nightmare. Life Insurance Corporation of India employees who were on a planned tour spoke of calm guidance provided by Andhra Pradesh officials, ensuring their safe evacuation.
The efforts culminated in a special IndiGo flight landing in Visakhapatnam before continuing to Tirupati. However, some evacuees, led by P Subramanyam, expressed frustration over poor communication and lack of assurance from officials, raising questions about accountability even amidst successful rescue operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Border Reopens Amidst Nepal Protests: A Respite for Stranded Goods and Fuel Seekers
Delhi-Kathmandu Bus Stuck Amid Nepal Protests: A Symbol of Resilience
Nepal Protests: Relief in Kolkata as Communication Restores
Professors' Harrowing Escape: Trapped Amidst Nepal Protests
Tibetan Exiled Parliamentarians Urge Peace Amid Nepal Protests