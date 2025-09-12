Dramatic Rescue: Telugu Tourists Evacuated Amid Nepal Unrest

In a swift and dramatic rescue operation, more than 150 Telugu people stranded in Nepal due to political unrest were brought back safely to Andhra Pradesh. The state government and the ruling TDP arranged for their evacuation amid accounts of adversity, including hotels allegedly set on fire.

Returning evacuees described scenes of chaos in Nepal, with stone-pelting and burning buildings making their ordeal worse than a nightmare. Life Insurance Corporation of India employees who were on a planned tour spoke of calm guidance provided by Andhra Pradesh officials, ensuring their safe evacuation.

The efforts culminated in a special IndiGo flight landing in Visakhapatnam before continuing to Tirupati. However, some evacuees, led by P Subramanyam, expressed frustration over poor communication and lack of assurance from officials, raising questions about accountability even amidst successful rescue operations.

