Anushka Shetty Bids Adieu to Social Media: A Journey Beyond the Screen

Actor Anushka Shetty announced her decision to take a break from social media, aiming to reconnect with the world beyond screens. She shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, discussing her choice to step away from the online world and focus on future creative endeavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:10 IST
Renowned actor Anushka Shetty has announced that she is taking a hiatus from social media, expressing her desire to 'reconnect to the world and work beyond the scrolling.' Known for her performances in films such as 'Arundhati' and the 'Baahubali' franchise, Shetty shared this update with her followers via Instagram.

In a heartfelt handwritten note, Shetty expressed the sentiment of returning to simplicity, trading 'blue light to candle light.' She emphasized a need to engage with the tangible world, aiming to inspire her audience with more authentic stories.

Her latest project, 'Ghaati,' was released on September 5, where she portrays the character of Sheelavathi. Presented by UV Creations, the film also features Vikram Prabhu and is produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi.

