Left Menu

Giorgio Armani's Fashion Legacy: A Transition in Italian Elegance

The late designer Giorgio Armani directed his heirs to sell a 15% stake in his fashion empire. His business will outlined the division of shares among close collaborators and family, ensuring the continuation of his fashion legacy. Armani's collections will feature at Milan Fashion Week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:13 IST
Giorgio Armani's Fashion Legacy: A Transition in Italian Elegance
Giorgio Armani
  • Country:
  • Italy

The iconic Italian designer Giorgio Armani, known for his unparalleled contributions to fashion, has posthumously instructed his heirs to sell a minority stake in his empire. The 91-year-old designer's last will provides for the sale of a 15% stake, prioritizing established conglomerates like LVMH, Essilor-Luxottica, and L'Oreal.

Armani's long-time collaborator, Leo Dell'Orco, received 40% control of his business empire, while niece Silvana Armani and nephew Andrea Camerana were each granted 15%. The Armani Foundation, established in 2016, retains a 30% controlling share, ensuring a seamless succession plan for the renowned fashion house.

As Armani left a unique mark on Italian fashion, his instructions emphasize maintaining his fashion house's essence. The final collections he designed will feature in the upcoming Milan Fashion Week, marking both the end of an era and the enduring legacy of the Armani brand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Railway Revolution: Mizoram’s New Broad Gauge Line Set to Boost Growth

Railway Revolution: Mizoram’s New Broad Gauge Line Set to Boost Growth

 India
2
Gaganjeet Bhullar Wins Inaugural IGPL Invitational

Gaganjeet Bhullar Wins Inaugural IGPL Invitational

 India
3
Closure of Afghan Refugee Support Centres Amid Gender Restrictions

Closure of Afghan Refugee Support Centres Amid Gender Restrictions

 Global
4
Delhi Police Busts Major Cocaine Racket Led by Nigerian Kingpin

Delhi Police Busts Major Cocaine Racket Led by Nigerian Kingpin

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025