Giorgio Armani's Fashion Legacy: A Transition in Italian Elegance

The iconic Italian designer Giorgio Armani, known for his unparalleled contributions to fashion, has posthumously instructed his heirs to sell a minority stake in his empire. The 91-year-old designer's last will provides for the sale of a 15% stake, prioritizing established conglomerates like LVMH, Essilor-Luxottica, and L'Oreal.

Armani's long-time collaborator, Leo Dell'Orco, received 40% control of his business empire, while niece Silvana Armani and nephew Andrea Camerana were each granted 15%. The Armani Foundation, established in 2016, retains a 30% controlling share, ensuring a seamless succession plan for the renowned fashion house.

As Armani left a unique mark on Italian fashion, his instructions emphasize maintaining his fashion house's essence. The final collections he designed will feature in the upcoming Milan Fashion Week, marking both the end of an era and the enduring legacy of the Armani brand.

(With inputs from agencies.)