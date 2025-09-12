"Tyger Tyger Burning Bright": Art Meets Conservation

The intersection of art and conservation takes center stage in "Tyger Tyger Burning Bright," a new exhibition by artist Virenpratap Singh Bhaika. The showcase features 15 paintings, a film titled "Roar and Resilience," and a panel discussion focused on human-animal conflict and peaceful coexistence.

Curated by acclaimed art historian Alka Pande, the exhibition opens at the India Habitat Centre's Open Palm Court Gallery. Bhaika, a fine art scholar from Harrow School, UK, draws inspiration from his experiences in India's national parks and conservation initiatives in Namibia and Tadoba, and encounters with the Gond communities of central India.

The exhibition includes diverse works employing painting, collage, and mixed media to explore themes of ecology, history, and culture. It highlights both contrasts and connections as Bhaika explores the fragile balance between human expansion and natural survival.

(With inputs from agencies.)