Left Menu

"Tyger Tyger Burning Bright": Art Meets Conservation

The exhibition "Tyger Tyger Burning Bright" by artist Virenpratap Singh Bhaika at India Habitat Centre, curated by Alka Pande, delves into art and conservation through paintings, a film, and a panel on human-animal conflict. The exhibit showcases diverse influences, emphasizing balance between urban expansion and nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 17:32 IST
"Tyger Tyger Burning Bright": Art Meets Conservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The intersection of art and conservation takes center stage in "Tyger Tyger Burning Bright," a new exhibition by artist Virenpratap Singh Bhaika. The showcase features 15 paintings, a film titled "Roar and Resilience," and a panel discussion focused on human-animal conflict and peaceful coexistence.

Curated by acclaimed art historian Alka Pande, the exhibition opens at the India Habitat Centre's Open Palm Court Gallery. Bhaika, a fine art scholar from Harrow School, UK, draws inspiration from his experiences in India's national parks and conservation initiatives in Namibia and Tadoba, and encounters with the Gond communities of central India.

The exhibition includes diverse works employing painting, collage, and mixed media to explore themes of ecology, history, and culture. It highlights both contrasts and connections as Bhaika explores the fragile balance between human expansion and natural survival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bengaluru FC Unveils Pioneering Sports Excellence Centre

Bengaluru FC Unveils Pioneering Sports Excellence Centre

 Global
2
Sebi Unveils IPO Reforms, Eases Foreign Investor Entry in Bold Move

Sebi Unveils IPO Reforms, Eases Foreign Investor Entry in Bold Move

 India
3
Exiled Belarusian Prisoners Thank Trump Amid Forced Deportation Controversy

Exiled Belarusian Prisoners Thank Trump Amid Forced Deportation Controversy

 Global
4
Controversy Surrounds Adani's Coal Mining Project in Madhya Pradesh

Controversy Surrounds Adani's Coal Mining Project in Madhya Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025