A Majestic Tribute: Mangaluru Airport Unveils Granite Yakshagana Statue

Mangaluru International Airport revealed a 10.25-foot granite statue of a Yakshagana performer, aiming to highlight coastal Karnataka's cultural heritage. This installation, created in 64 days by artist Himanshu Kumar, showcases traditional folk theatre. The airport's initiative is part of a broader effort to integrate local culture into its surroundings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mangaluru International Airport has added a cultural jewel to its premises with the unveiling of a 10.25-foot granite Yakshagana statue at the departure area.

The statue pays homage to coastal Karnataka's rich folk theatre tradition, known for intricate costumes, vibrant dance, and storytelling rooted in mythology.

Artist Himanshu Kumar crafted the four-tonne sculpture to capture the essence of Yakshagana's historical importance. Airport officials describe it as a gateway to understanding the local culture for travelers in transit.

