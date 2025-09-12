A Majestic Tribute: Mangaluru Airport Unveils Granite Yakshagana Statue

Mangaluru International Airport has added a cultural jewel to its premises with the unveiling of a 10.25-foot granite Yakshagana statue at the departure area.

The statue pays homage to coastal Karnataka's rich folk theatre tradition, known for intricate costumes, vibrant dance, and storytelling rooted in mythology.

Artist Himanshu Kumar crafted the four-tonne sculpture to capture the essence of Yakshagana's historical importance. Airport officials describe it as a gateway to understanding the local culture for travelers in transit.

