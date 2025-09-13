Left Menu

Reviving Traditions: The Raaga Experience's Classical Renaissance

The Raaga Experience aims to rejuvenate Hindustani classical music, spotlighting lost forms and traditions through its curated concert series, Nirvana. Including performances by maestros across generations, the initiative seeks to make classical music accessible to modern audiences while preserving its authentic spirit.

Updated: 13-09-2025 16:00 IST
The Raaga Experience is spearheading an endeavor to turn the spotlight back on the profound beauty of Hindustani classical music. In a time when contemporary sounds dominate, this initiative is a focused attempt to revive traditional expressions and lost forms. At the core of this mission is their carefully curated concert series, Nirvana, which showcases the finest talents in the realm of Hindustani classical music.

The inaugural concert in the Nirvana series, slated for October 11, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, promises a convergence of generations and genres within the realm of classical music. The event will feature The Anirudh Varma Collective alongside Bhuvanesh Komkali and performances by Padma Bhushan Pt. Sajan Misra and his son Swaraansh Misra. Culminating the event, Sarod maestro Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his sons will weave the depth of the Sarod tradition into the tapestry of the evening.

Dhruv Dhanda, one of the founding members, emphasizes the spiritual core of the initiative, stating, "There is no greater devotion than music." The Raaga Experience aims to make classical music more relatable, engaging modern audiences by partnering with iconic performers and presenting thought-provoking concerts. As a ticketed event, availability is flexible via BookMyShow, and more information can be acquired directly from Raaga Experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

