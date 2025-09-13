Left Menu

India's Evolving Cinema Landscape: Embracing Anime and Global Films

Indian audiences are increasingly showing interest in global and animated cinema, particularly anime. Aamer Bijli from PVR Inox Ltd highlights this trend and discusses the upcoming release of 'Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Hot! The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers'. He notes that this movie could set new benchmarks for anime in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 17:27 IST
India's Evolving Cinema Landscape: Embracing Anime and Global Films
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Film-viewing habits in India are undergoing a noticeable transformation, with audiences becoming more receptive to international and animated movies. Aamer Bijli of PVR Inox Ltd notes a growing interest in anime, an enthusiasm fueled by the success of past titles such as 'Suzume', 'Your Name', and 'Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle'.

The upcoming anime release, 'Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Hot! The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers', marks a significant milestone for the Indian market. Set to release on September 26, the film taps into the character's enduring popularity, with expectations to outdo previous instalments in ticket sales. Bijli's comments underline the strategic efforts involved in acquiring and distributing anime content in India.

Bijli emphasizes the need for a robust content pipeline, suggesting that the worldwide success of films like 'Ne Zha 2' has opened new pathways for animators. With a growing expatriate community and a local audience eager to experience global cinema, India is poised to become a prime market for anime and international films.

TRENDING

1
Beatrice Chebet Secures Gold with a Stellar 10,000m Finish

Beatrice Chebet Secures Gold with a Stellar 10,000m Finish

 Japan
2
BJP's Hemant Khandelwal: Resilient Amidst Minor Mishap

BJP's Hemant Khandelwal: Resilient Amidst Minor Mishap

 India
3
Cloudburst Chaos: Himachal's Monsoon Fury

Cloudburst Chaos: Himachal's Monsoon Fury

 India
4
Harmanpreet Kaur's Confident Charge: India Aims to Conquer Australia

Harmanpreet Kaur's Confident Charge: India Aims to Conquer Australia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025