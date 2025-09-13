India's Evolving Cinema Landscape: Embracing Anime and Global Films

Film-viewing habits in India are undergoing a noticeable transformation, with audiences becoming more receptive to international and animated movies. Aamer Bijli of PVR Inox Ltd notes a growing interest in anime, an enthusiasm fueled by the success of past titles such as 'Suzume', 'Your Name', and 'Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle'.

The upcoming anime release, 'Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Hot! The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers', marks a significant milestone for the Indian market. Set to release on September 26, the film taps into the character's enduring popularity, with expectations to outdo previous instalments in ticket sales. Bijli's comments underline the strategic efforts involved in acquiring and distributing anime content in India.

Bijli emphasizes the need for a robust content pipeline, suggesting that the worldwide success of films like 'Ne Zha 2' has opened new pathways for animators. With a growing expatriate community and a local audience eager to experience global cinema, India is poised to become a prime market for anime and international films.