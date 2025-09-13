Left Menu

Mirai: Super Yodha Smashes Box Office Records

'Mirai: Super Yodha', starring Teja Sajja, grossed Rs 27.20 crore on its opening day. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film features a star-studded cast and wide language release. It's produced by People Media Factory and presented by Karan Johar in Hindi, aiming for global appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 17:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
'Mirai: Super Yodha', featuring Telugu star Teja Sajja, has made a sensational debut at the global box office, grossing Rs 27.20 crore on its opening day.

Helmed by director Karthik Gattamneni, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, and others. It launched in theaters worldwide on Friday. The production company, People Media Factory, proudly posted the impressive figures on social media.

Promoted as a 'Brahmand Blockbuster', 'Mirai: Super Yodha' has been released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Chinese, with celebrated director Karan Johar presenting the film in Hindi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

