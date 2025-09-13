Mirai: Super Yodha Smashes Box Office Records

'Mirai: Super Yodha', featuring Telugu star Teja Sajja, has made a sensational debut at the global box office, grossing Rs 27.20 crore on its opening day.

Helmed by director Karthik Gattamneni, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, and others. It launched in theaters worldwide on Friday. The production company, People Media Factory, proudly posted the impressive figures on social media.

Promoted as a 'Brahmand Blockbuster', 'Mirai: Super Yodha' has been released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Chinese, with celebrated director Karan Johar presenting the film in Hindi.

