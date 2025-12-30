Reviving Grace: Karan Johar's Plea for Kindness

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently took to Instagram to express his concerns over the fading presence of grace in today's society. Highlighting the increasing focus on failures rather than successes, Johar's message comes in the wake of criticism faced by some of his films under Dharma Productions.

The filmmaker questioned whether people have lost their ability to be gracious, suggesting that social media has become a repository for personal frustrations rather than a platform for genuine interaction. He emphasized the need for unbiased criticism and wholehearted praise.

Ending his post with a call for self-acceptance, Johar urged his followers to revive grace and kindness, stating that these qualities have been on life support for years. He encouraged people to embrace their flaws and acknowledge their true selves. His reflection coincides with the success of 'Dhadak 2' and 'Homebound,' which have received positive acclaim.

