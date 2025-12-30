Left Menu

Reviving Grace: Karan Johar's Plea for Kindness

Filmmaker Karan Johar expressed his hope for a revival of grace and kindness amid social media negativity. In an Instagram post, he reflected on the lack of celebration for successes and how failures overshadow achievements. Johar urged people to practice kindness and authenticity in their lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:38 IST
Filmmaker Karan Johar recently took to Instagram to express his concerns over the fading presence of grace in today's society. Highlighting the increasing focus on failures rather than successes, Johar's message comes in the wake of criticism faced by some of his films under Dharma Productions.

The filmmaker questioned whether people have lost their ability to be gracious, suggesting that social media has become a repository for personal frustrations rather than a platform for genuine interaction. He emphasized the need for unbiased criticism and wholehearted praise.

Ending his post with a call for self-acceptance, Johar urged his followers to revive grace and kindness, stating that these qualities have been on life support for years. He encouraged people to embrace their flaws and acknowledge their true selves. His reflection coincides with the success of 'Dhadak 2' and 'Homebound,' which have received positive acclaim.

