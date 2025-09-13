Kathakar Ki Diary: A Tribute to Storytelling at the International Stage

A new cinematic masterpiece, 'Kathakar Ki Diary,' directed by IRS officer Anwesh, has been honored with selection at the International New York Film Festival. The film, crafted on a low budget, is a heartfelt tribute to the unsung stories of the common man.

The project is a showcase of collaboration, featuring 200 local theatre artists and technicians from regions such as Odisha, Mumbai, and Pune. Edited by the National Award-winning Aseem Sinha, known for his association with the late Shyam Benegal, the film brings realism and authenticity to the fore.

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha lauded 'Kathakar Ki Diary' after a private screening, equating Anwesh's work with that of cinematic legends Satyajit Ray and Mrinal Sen. The festival runs from September 26 to October 13.