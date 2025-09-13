Kathakar Ki Diary: A Tribute to Storytelling at the International Stage
Anwesh's film 'Kathakar Ki Diary' has been selected for the International New York Film Festival. This low-budget film celebrates the stories of everyday people and showcases the talents of local artists from Odisha, Mumbai, and Pune. Praised by Shatrughan Sinha, it's compared to the works of legendary filmmakers.
- Country:
- India
A new cinematic masterpiece, 'Kathakar Ki Diary,' directed by IRS officer Anwesh, has been honored with selection at the International New York Film Festival. The film, crafted on a low budget, is a heartfelt tribute to the unsung stories of the common man.
The project is a showcase of collaboration, featuring 200 local theatre artists and technicians from regions such as Odisha, Mumbai, and Pune. Edited by the National Award-winning Aseem Sinha, known for his association with the late Shyam Benegal, the film brings realism and authenticity to the fore.
Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha lauded 'Kathakar Ki Diary' after a private screening, equating Anwesh's work with that of cinematic legends Satyajit Ray and Mrinal Sen. The festival runs from September 26 to October 13.