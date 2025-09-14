Left Menu

The Enigmatic Sound of 'The Sorcerer': Remembering Hermeto Pascoal

Hermeto Pascoal, the Brazilian musician known as "The Sorcerer", passed away at 89. Revered for his creativity and virtuosity, Pascoal was famous for making music with unconventional instruments. He played with jazz great Miles Davis and left a lasting impact on the music world with his unique compositions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 06:56 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 06:56 IST
Hermeto Pascoal, a legendary Brazilian musician known as "The Sorcerer," has died at the age of 89. Pascoal was renowned for his innovative approach to music, often creating tunes with unexpected instruments like live piglets and water-filled kettles. His passing was confirmed through a message shared on social media by his family.

Born in Alagoas, Brazil, Pascoal's unique appearance and musical talent made him a beloved figure globally among jazz enthusiasts. His exceptional abilities as a composer and multi-instrumentalist, playing keyboards, guitar, and saxophones, earned him much acclaim. He collaborated with Brazilian legends and took his talent to international stages, performing with icons like Miles Davis.

Pascoal's refusal to label his music as "jazz" reflects his dedication to exploring musical genres, drawing influences from Brazilian styles such as chorinho and samba. Despite advancing age, Pascoal continued to inspire people worldwide, performing and encouraging young musicians to embrace musical exploration until his final days.

