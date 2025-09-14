Empowering Women: Catalysts of 'Viksit Bharat'

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reiterated the vital influence of women in the ambitious vision of 'Viksit Bharat,' lauding their leadership and contributions during a national conference on women's empowerment.

According to Birla, progress towards 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' hinges on achieving financial independence for women, which is crucial for the nation's prosperity. He praised the government's initiatives for women's empowerment across various sectors, from governance to technology.

Highlighting the momentous contributions of women in India's history, Birla recognized their enduring centrality in social and political life. He called for continued efforts in education, healthcare, and representation to ensure women's active participation in nation-building, underscoring their role in framing future reforms.

