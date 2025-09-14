Left Menu

Empowering Women: Catalysts of 'Viksit Bharat'

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasizes the crucial role of women in shaping 'Viksit Bharat,' highlighting their leadership in various sectors. He stresses the importance of financial independence for women to achieve 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' and commends their contributions across governance, technology, and sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 14-09-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 15:17 IST
Empowering Women: Catalysts of 'Viksit Bharat'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reiterated the vital influence of women in the ambitious vision of 'Viksit Bharat,' lauding their leadership and contributions during a national conference on women's empowerment.

According to Birla, progress towards 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' hinges on achieving financial independence for women, which is crucial for the nation's prosperity. He praised the government's initiatives for women's empowerment across various sectors, from governance to technology.

Highlighting the momentous contributions of women in India's history, Birla recognized their enduring centrality in social and political life. He called for continued efforts in education, healthcare, and representation to ensure women's active participation in nation-building, underscoring their role in framing future reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Assam: India's Push for Self-Reliance in Energy

Empowering Assam: India's Push for Self-Reliance in Energy

 India
2
Daring Daylight Heist: Jeweller Robbed in Muzaffarnagar

Daring Daylight Heist: Jeweller Robbed in Muzaffarnagar

 India
3
Outrage Erupts Over Alleged Misconduct by Delhi Police Officer

Outrage Erupts Over Alleged Misconduct by Delhi Police Officer

 India
4
GST Rate Cuts Prompt Car Loan Cancellations

GST Rate Cuts Prompt Car Loan Cancellations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025