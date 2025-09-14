Left Menu

Harmonizing Energies: Mahesh Sharma's 'NAR + NARI' Exhibition

Mahesh Sharma's 'NAR + NARI' exhibition at Bikaner House explores the harmony between masculine and feminine energies. The showcase, running until September 17, features a blend of traditional and contemporary art forms across four sections, inviting viewers to engage with themes of balance and identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 15:34 IST
At Bikaner House, Mahesh Sharma is captivating audiences with his 'NAR + NARI' exhibition, which delves into the harmony between masculine and feminine energies. The exhibition, running until September 17, is a vivid portrayal of unity and balance through modern art.

The showcase comprises four sections, starting with 'Shiv Shakti,' conveying the coexistence of masculinity and femininity. Another segment examines the Trimurti – Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh – through a contemporary lens, blending timeless traditions with modern aesthetics.

Sharma's work reflects themes of identity, duality, and harmony, with a focus on engaging younger generations. The exhibition includes innovative, three-dimensional pieces designed to inspire and resonate across different age groups.

