Harmonizing Energies: Mahesh Sharma's 'NAR + NARI' Exhibition
Mahesh Sharma's 'NAR + NARI' exhibition at Bikaner House explores the harmony between masculine and feminine energies. The showcase, running until September 17, features a blend of traditional and contemporary art forms across four sections, inviting viewers to engage with themes of balance and identity.
At Bikaner House, Mahesh Sharma is captivating audiences with his 'NAR + NARI' exhibition, which delves into the harmony between masculine and feminine energies. The exhibition, running until September 17, is a vivid portrayal of unity and balance through modern art.
The showcase comprises four sections, starting with 'Shiv Shakti,' conveying the coexistence of masculinity and femininity. Another segment examines the Trimurti – Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh – through a contemporary lens, blending timeless traditions with modern aesthetics.
Sharma's work reflects themes of identity, duality, and harmony, with a focus on engaging younger generations. The exhibition includes innovative, three-dimensional pieces designed to inspire and resonate across different age groups.
(With inputs from agencies.)
