PM Modi to Unveil Revitalized Tripureswari Temple in Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Tripura on September 22, where he will unveil the newly redeveloped Tripureswari temple, according to Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha. Speaking at the Neermahal Jal Utsav in Sepahijala district, Saha disclosed the Prime Minister's acceptance of his invitation to inaugurate the temple.

The Tripureswari temple, designated as a Shakti Pith, has undergone redevelopment work amounting to Rs 51 crore under the Centre's PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme. The Chief Minister underlined his administration's commitment to boosting spiritual tourism, revealing plans to construct replicas of all 51 Shakti Piths in Gomati district's Bandower.

Manik Saha also made a call to citizens to promote the lake palace of Neermahal on social media, likening its charm to the famed Udaipur lake palace. He noted that Neermahal was built in 1930 and achieved Ramsar site status in 2007, yet remains relatively unknown.

(With inputs from agencies.)