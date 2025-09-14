March for 'Bengali Asmita' Challenges Language Policies

In a bold demonstration of cultural pride, the pro-Bengali organization Bangla Pokkho led a city-wide march on Sunday, advocating for 'Bengali Asmita' and voicing concerns over the perceived imposition of linguistic imperialism by the central government.

The protest began at Jadavpur Sulekha crossing and ended at Gariahat crossing, with participants carrying signs and chanting slogans to assert the significance of the Bengali language and the need for all regional languages to have an equal footing in the nation.

Bangla Pokkho's general secretary, Garga Chatterjee, highlighted the group's demands for union government and PSU materials to reflect linguistic diversity by becoming available in all scheduled languages, thereby acknowledging the nation's federal and multicultural nature.

