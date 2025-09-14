Left Menu

March for 'Bengali Asmita' Challenges Language Policies

The pro-Bengali group, Bangla Pokkho, held a march in the city, protesting what they view as the BJP's attempt to impose linguistic imperialism. They demand equal rights for regional languages and oppose the 'one language-one nation' theory, emphasizing the need for inclusivity in exams and services.

In a bold demonstration of cultural pride, the pro-Bengali organization Bangla Pokkho led a city-wide march on Sunday, advocating for 'Bengali Asmita' and voicing concerns over the perceived imposition of linguistic imperialism by the central government.

The protest began at Jadavpur Sulekha crossing and ended at Gariahat crossing, with participants carrying signs and chanting slogans to assert the significance of the Bengali language and the need for all regional languages to have an equal footing in the nation.

Bangla Pokkho's general secretary, Garga Chatterjee, highlighted the group's demands for union government and PSU materials to reflect linguistic diversity by becoming available in all scheduled languages, thereby acknowledging the nation's federal and multicultural nature.

