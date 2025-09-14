Left Menu

Celebrating Hyderabad Liberation: A Legacy of Unity

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma emphasized the importance of 'unity in action, dignity in freedom' in commemorating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's role in Hyderabad's integration into India. A photo exhibition highlights the historic September 17, 1948, the liberation movement, and the significance of Operation Polo.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma commemorated Hyderabad Liberation Day by emphasizing the theme of 'unity in action, dignity in freedom,' recognizing Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's pivotal role. During the event, he urged citizens to remember the sacrifice of Hyderabad martyrs.

The governor inaugurated a photo exhibition detailing the events of September 17, 1948, a day marking the integration of Hyderabad State into India. Despite Razakar tyranny, the people of Hyderabad endured, leading to their ultimate triumph and the state's annexation to the Indian Union.

The exhibition, organized by the Central Bureau of Communication, features historic moments from the liberation movement. Varma also launched a virtual gallery with the Ministry of Culture, showcasing Hyderabad's history through the Nizam's rule, nationalism's rise, and Operation Polo. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy highlighted Sardar Patel's crucial role, committing to annual Liberation Day observance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

