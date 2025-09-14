Left Menu

Celebrating Excellence: Dr Jitendra Kumar Soni Honored with Hindi Sewa Award

Dr Jitendra Kumar Soni received the Hindi Sewa Award from Rajasthan's language and library department. The award ceremony, held on Hindi Diwas, acknowledged his contributions in Hindi and Rajasthani literature. Other notable awardees included Dr Krishna Kumar Kumawat and Dr Moolchand Bohra, highlighting Hindi's cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-09-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 23:12 IST
Dr Jitendra Kumar Soni was conferred with the prestigious Hindi Sewa Award by the Rajasthan government's language and library department for his outstanding contributions to literature in Hindi and Rajasthani.

The award ceremony took place on Hindi Diwas at Sawai Mansingh Medical College, with Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa presenting the award in the art, culture, and tourism category. Dr Soni, recognized for his body of work encompassing approximately fifteen original, translated, and edited pieces, is a recipient of the 'Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar' for his Rajasthani poetry.

Additional accolades bestowed at the event highlighted various contributions, such as Dr Krishna Kumar Kumawat's novel 'Lakshya' for fiction, and Dr Moolchand Bohra's educational essays. Deputy Chief Minister Bairwa emphasized Hindi's role as a cultural and national emblem, urging people to embrace the language proudly.

