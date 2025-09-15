FACTBOX-Key winners at the 77th Emmy Awards

The Emmy awards, the highest honors in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday. The following is a list of winners in key categories.

BEST DRAMA SERIES "The Pitt"

BEST COMEDY SERIES "The Studio"

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES "Adolescence"

BEST COMEDY ACTOR Seth Rogen, "The Studio"

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS Jean Smart, "Hacks"

BEST DRAMA ACTOR Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS Britt Lower, "Severance"

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE Stephen Graham, "Adolescence"

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE Cristin Milioti, "The Penguin"

