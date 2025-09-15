Left Menu

Emmys 2025: 'The Traitors' bags award for Best Reality Competition program

'The Traitors' on Sunday night bagged its second consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Program

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 09:32 IST
Emmys 2025: 'The Traitors' bags award for Best Reality Competition program
Alan Cumming (Image source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

If you are a fan of 'The Traitors', then there's a great news for you. 'The Traitors' on Sunday night bagged its second consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Program, as per Deadline.

Also nominated in the category were MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, CBS' The Amazing Race and Survivor and Bravo's Top Chef. Handed the award by Netflix star Leanne Morgan, host Alan Cumming said, "Thanks to everyone who watches the show, thanks to all the people who have Traitors parties and dress up as me. We see you, we love you."

He also thanked the "crazy cast" as well as its crew in Scotland, "who had to understand the concept that the Scottish summer is sometimes oxymoronic", and NBCUniversal execs Francis Berwick and Sharon Vuong. "It's a difficult time we live in, but it's so great that our show brings a little bit of joy into this life," Cumming added.

It takes The Traitors to five wins for the year after picking up four awards at last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys. In fact, the show has won all five Emmys it was nominated for this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J-K: 400 shifted to shelters as land subsidence damages houses in Poonch

J-K: 400 shifted to shelters as land subsidence damages houses in Poonch

 India
2
Filmmaker Karan Johar moves Delhi HC seeking protection of personality right, restrain people from illegally selling merchandise in his name.

Filmmaker Karan Johar moves Delhi HC seeking protection of personality right...

 India
3
In practice, Axar bowls a lot to left-handers and for right-handers he has own plans: Surya

In practice, Axar bowls a lot to left-handers and for right-handers he has o...

 United Arab Emirates
4
One injured in bomb explosion in Bengal, 3 detained

One injured in bomb explosion in Bengal, 3 detained

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025