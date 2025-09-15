Left Menu

Kannada actor Upendra Rao, wife's phones hacked

Kannada actor Upendra Rao on Monday said his and actor wife Priyankas phones were hacked and cautioned the public against responding to any messages from their phone numbers demanding money. Upendra further said he and his wife will be filing a police complaint in this regard.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-09-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 15:13 IST
Kannada actor Upendra Rao, wife's phones hacked
  • Country:
  • India

Kannada actor Upendra Rao on Monday said his and actor wife Priyanka's phones were hacked and cautioned the public against responding to any messages from their phone numbers demanding money. In a video message, the 56-year-old star said this morning, his wife fell victim to cyber fraud after receiving a message from an unknown number regarding an online order. He said he too fell for a similar scam and suspected the role of a hacker behind it. Upendra further said he and his wife will be filing a police complaint in this regard. ''We are lodging a police complaint. Please don't respond to any messages or calls from our respective phone numbers asking for money,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Q&A-Is Venezuela about to lose Citgo, its most prized foreign asset?

Q&A-Is Venezuela about to lose Citgo, its most prized foreign asset?

 Global
2
All efforts on to divert water from rivers under IWT to meet shortages in India: Jal Shakti min

All efforts on to divert water from rivers under IWT to meet shortages in In...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Citgo parent auction nears final stages as sale hearing kicks off

PREVIEW-Citgo parent auction nears final stages as sale hearing kicks off

 Global
4
CPI-M welcomes SC's partial stay on Waqf law

CPI-M welcomes SC's partial stay on Waqf law

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025